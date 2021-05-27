Penn Mile returning to Midstate for first time since 2019

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After a two-year hiatus, the crown jewel of Central Pennsylvania horse racing makes its return to Penn National Race Course Friday night.

The annual Penn Mile will run on a Friday for the first time ever, bringing back excitement and big names to the track. It’s the first running since the pandemic began and spectators will be on-site to take in the races.

There are a few races, ranging from go-arounds with Pennsylvania jockeys and trainers, to the main Penn Mile race, which will have names like John Velasquez in the field. Velasquez has been the winning jockey in three out of the last five Kentucky Derbys.

Weather-pending, the first race is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m.