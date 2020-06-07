Penn National preparing for horse racing on June 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The sports comeback continues to spread across Pennsylvania, and horse racing is one of the latest beneficiaries.

The Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) released a statement Saturday saying it expects approval to begin racing at Penn National on Friday, June 19.

As of Friday, June 12, all counties statewide are at least in the “yellow phase” of re-opening, with many counties moving into the “green phase.”

Penn National says it will continue gate schooling activities on Tuesday, June 9, to help some of the younger horses get re-acclimated.