Penn State athletics announces no new positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing results

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the cancellation of football and all other fall sports, Penn State released its latest COVID-19 testing results on Wednesday afternoon.

Through August 7, the school has conducted a total of 560 tests on its student-athletes. So far, there have been eight positive cases, and there are currently three pending tests. There are no new positive cases since the school’s last announcement two weeks ago. A total of 94 new tests have been conducted over the last two weeks.

All eight of the positive tests were announced after the last round of testing.

“Individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point,” the school said in today’s release. “In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.”

The school’s next announcement is expected on August 26.