1  of  28
Closings & Delays
1st Presbyterian of Lancaster Aurora Social Rehab - Cumberland Aurora Social Rehab - Dauphin Aurora Social Rehab - Perry Bethlehem Baptist Church-York Bright Beginnings Annville Calvary E.L.C. Dover Colonial Park U.C.C. Dauphin County Library System Daybreak Church C&MA Good Shepherd Lutheran Paxtang Harrisburg River Rescue HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH Hope Presbyterian Church Lebanon Co. Probation Services Millerstown Craft Show Mt. Zion/Barnitz U.M.C. New Hope Church Colonial Club Drive NEWBURG UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Perry County Beekeepers Club Redeemer Church Hershey SEVEN SORROWS CHURCH South Middleton Schools St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Matthew Lutheran Church.York St. Paul's U.M.C. Red Lion Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Zion Luthern Church Dauphin Boro

Penn State baseball coach speaks on sudden end to season

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State baseball – just like pretty much ever sports team in the country – saw a sudden end to the season.

The team played Miami University (OH) Thursday afternoon. The NCAA, Big Ten and Penn State announced the cancelation of all winter and spring sports while Penn State was playing. Coach Rob Cooper informed the team of the season’s cancelation after the game.

We caught up with coach Cooper for a live interview about 10 minutes after the team arrived back at Medlar Field Friday. He gives explains how he had to tell his team the bad news and also gives his thoughts on the possibility of his athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss