Penn State Basketball climbs to no. 22 in AP Poll

MANHEIM, Pa. (www. https://www.teamusa.org/ ) - February 3, 2020 - USA Field Hockey and Spooky Nook Sports have today jointly agreed to amend the arrangement the parties entered into during 2013.

Under the 2013 arrangement, Spooky Nook Sports served as the home training base for U.S. Women’s National Team and hosted a number of USA Field Hockey national events. Under the amended arrangement, beginning in 2020, the USA Field Hockey national teams will relocate to a new training base and Spooky Nook will continue to host a smaller number of USA Field Hockey events.