Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers hopeful for contract extension

by: Peter Terpstra

This Penn State basketball team might not have the satisfaction of a Selection Sunday or an NCAA tournament game, but the year was still a success.

The Nittany Lions were set to make the NCAA Tournament and coach Pat Chambers said he would like to raise a banner in the Bryce Jordan Center to honor this year’s squad.

Along with the success, you could see a new deal for the Penn State coach. On a conference call last week, Chambers said he is hopeful for an extension with Penn State.

