Penn State basketball game at Ohio State postponed

Penn State basketball will not play in its second-straight game due to COVID-19.

The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play at Ohio State Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. According to a Penn State announcement, the game is postponed “due to positive COVID-19 results.”

Penn State’s home game Sunday against Wisconsin was also postponed due to an “abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”

Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin all hope to make reschedule the postponed games from this week according to the announcements.