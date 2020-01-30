Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Black History Month
Top Stories
On quid-pro-quo and witnesses: What senators asked at trial
Bret Michaels and Poison first to be inducted into Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame
Samsung predicts earnings improvement after sluggish 2019
Act in winter to stop hatching of spotted lanternfly eggs
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Medical malpractice: Who can request an autopsy?
Top Stories
Inspectors report dirty equipment, discolored cutting boards at local eateries
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Penn State Wrestling prepares for top-ranked Iowa
Top Stories
Penn State Basketball looks to trend upwards
Hall of Fame DE, York grad Chris Doleman dies
LeSean McCoy wants to retire as an Eagle
Elizabethtown beats Lebanon on a buzzer beater
Digital Now
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
China virus death toll rises to 170, transmission a concern
Top Stories
More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads
Top Stories
UAE confirms 4 Chinese tourists have virus, first in Mideast
Japanese evacuation flight brings back workers from Wuhan
Health experts: Human-to-human spread of new virus worrying
Pennsylvania has 3rd week of decreased flu activity
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Senators begin questioning in Trump’s impeachment trial
1
of
/
2
Live Now
ABC27 News at 11
2
of
/
2
Penn State Basketball looks to trend upwards
Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Jan 29, 2020 / 10:56 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 / 10:56 PM EST
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts