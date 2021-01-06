Penn State basketball pauses team activities due to COVID-19

Penn State basketball will look to get a grip on COVID-19 before it hits the court again.

The program paused team activities Wednesday due to multiple COVID-19 positives among “Tier 1 personnel.” The NCAA defines Tier 1 personnel as “the highest exposure tier and consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”

As a result, Penn State has postponed its next two games. The Nittany Lions were set to host Michigan Saturday (Jan. 9) and Tuesday (Jan. 12). Both of those games are postponed.

Penn State has now had its last four games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a media release, the Nittany Lions will have not determined if the schedule will be impacted past Jan. 12.