Penn State basketball needed every bit of 40 minutes to beat Virginia Commonwealth University Wednesday night.

Junior guard Myles Dread sank a three pointer just as time expired to give Penn State the 72-69 win. The game-winning shot was Dread’s only field goal on the day.

Seth Lundy led all scorers with 32 points. Sam Sessoms scored 17 points off the bench for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State moves to 2-0 on the season and VCU drops to 2-2. Penn State will next host Seton Hall on Sunday.