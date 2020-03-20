Penn State basketball talks painful end to historic season

Penn State basketball didn’t get the satisfaction of hearing its name on Selection Sunday.

The team was set to make its first NCAA Tournament in nine seasons. It would have been Penn State’s first appearance in “March Madness” under head coach Pat Chambers.

Instead, you won’t see an NCAA tournament, a bracket, or see any teams cheer as they make it to the Big Dance.

Chambers said Friday in a conference call that Penn State hopes to raise a banner honoring a team that would have made the tournament – even with the cancelation.

Watch the video above to how Chambers describe the emotions of Penn State’s season ending prematurely.