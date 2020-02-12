Penn State blasts past Purdue for seventh-straight win

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) shoos between Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Aaron Wheeler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Penn State basketball started fast and held off a late Purdue rally to beat the Boilermakers 88-76 for the team’s seventh-straight win.

Center Mike Watkins led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Seth Lundy scored 18 points and made six of his nine three-pointers.

Lamar Stevens scored 16 points and John Harrar scored 13. The Nittany Lions were without second-leading scorer Myreon Jones who missed his second-straight game with an illness.

Penn State shot 58.3 percent from three-point land and made 14 threes on the night. On the opposite bench, Purdue shot 23.5 percent from three and only made 16 of the teams 25 free throws.

Penn State moves to 19-5 overall and 9-4 in Big Ten play. Penn State is in second place in the Big Ten standings following the Purdue game Tuesday night.