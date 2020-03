Penn State, along with the Big Ten Conference, is canceling all winter and spring athletic competition, affective immediately.

The move comes in a wave of cancelations from the NCAA and the rest of the sports world in an attempt to combat the coronavirus.

Nittany Lions’ athletics director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that full cancelation “is the only responsible action.”

The Big Ten added in a separate statement that the health of all involved in athletic events is the top priority.