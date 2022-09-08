UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Soccer improved to 5-1-1 after defeating Liberty 2-1 Thursday night to close out their non conference schedule.

The Nittany Lions struck first in the third minute of the game when Mieke Schiemann scored off of a corner kick. That ended up being all the action in the first half as the game went to halftime with Penn State up 1-0.

Liberty struck back early in the second half when Grace Spade found the top left corner of the net for her second goal of the season in the 50th minute.

Penn State had plenty of chances late in the game, but Liberty goalie Ainsley Leja made three key saves in the final 25 minutes. The Nittany Lions were able to break through in the 81st minute on a goal from Cori Dyke which would end being the game winning goal.

Penn State begins their Big Ten schedule Sunday at Indiana.