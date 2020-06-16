Penn State coach, three former players on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Penn State tailback D.J. Dozier listens to music as he surveys the playing field at Tempe’s Sun Devil Stadium in Arizona, Jan. 2, 1987. Dozier and the Nittany Lions will face the Miami Hurricanes on the field in the Fiesta Bowl on Friday night. (AP Photo/Rob Schumacher)

The ballot is out and three former Penn State players – and one current coach – are in the running to land in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Bobby Engram, running back D.J. Dozier and offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski are three of 78 players on the ballot. Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield is also up for consideration. Stubblefield played wide receiver at Purdue and graduated in 2004.

The ballot includes marquee names like linebacker Ray Lewis (Miami), defensive end Dwight Freeney (Syracuse) and quarterback Carson Palmer (USC).

You can view the complete list here.

Voting runs through July 7 and will then go to the National Football Foundation’s Honors Courts to decide who makes the cut. Penn State currently has 18 players in the Hall.