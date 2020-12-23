Penn State defensive tackles enter transfer portal

College football players are on the move and Penn State has its first couple of guys hitting the market.
Penn State starting defensive tackle Antonio Shelton announced he is entering the portal looking to play his sixth year of college football somewhere else.
Shelton was a redshirt senior this past season for the Nittany Lions. With the NCAA waiver granted to all college football players this season, he is eligible for a sixth season.
Shelton had 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in his career. He had 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss this season.
Also, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Judge Culpepper has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports.
Culpepper has been in reserve role so far at Penn State, but could have seen more playing time next season.
Culpepper has seven tackles and 1 sack in his college career.