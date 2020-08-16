Penn State football parents write letter asking University, Big Ten for answers regarding postponement

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Big Ten fall football season is over, after the league announced a postponement on August 11.

Players’ parents at Big Ten schools, including Penn State, are asking the conference to reconsider the decision. Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa parents have all written letters addressed to their respective universities and the conference, asking why the decision was made and what changes impacted the late postponement.

In the letter from Penn State, the parents are requesting “a reinstatement of the schedule.”

According to The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder, over 80 Penn State parents have included their names in the letter.

The Penn State football parents association is looking for answers from Kevin Warren and PSU President Eric Barron. A letter signed from 80-plus parents wants to know what changed after the schedule was released, among other details: pic.twitter.com/GFwaTEhTOc — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 15, 2020

The Big Ten is one of many conferences recently postponing the fall season. The conference hopes to carry out a schedule in the spring.