Penn State football players readying for new precautions entering season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The novel coronavirus is creating a novel college experience for everybody at Penn State.

The football players are getting the first taste of a return to campus life, waiting for team workouts to begin on June 15. It’s not as simple as driving onto the actual campus though — the players are quarantining in their own hotel rooms around campus, per guidelines set by the Athletics Department.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson spoke from his interim abode about some of the challenges of returning to regular life in State College, come fall.