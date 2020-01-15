Penn State Football Players speak out on allegations

ABC27
by: Kevin Petrochko
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Current Penn State Football players took to Twitter this afternoon to speak out on the recent allegations.
This kid absolutely sucks. I was there when he was and nothing but trouble came from this kid. From the jump he made a name for himself for being a trouble maker. I can assure you that everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. THIS DUDE STINKS https://t.co/MDMI0vLEvl— Ryan Bates (@52batesryan) January 14, 2020
Looks like somebodies throwing a temper tantrum…— Cam Brown6️⃣ (@Freakyy6ix) January 14, 2020
Lying, looking for attention….— LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) January 14, 2020
I don’t speak out often, but not going to sit here quietly while @PennStateFball is falsely being dragged through the mud by someone who quit on the program…— Garrett Taylor (@GTaylor_17) January 14, 2020
Facts https://t.co/1LfTfuU3N1— Jonathan Sutherland (@jay_suth) January 14, 2020
I hope y’all don’t believe that nonsense smh— Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) January 14, 2020
