Penn State football schedules future non-conference games

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football announced three future non-conference matchups starting in 2024.

Penn State will host Kent State, Marshall and San Jose State down the line. The games against Kent State and San Jose State are makeup dates for games that were canceled during the 2020 season when the Big Ten chose to play only conference contests.

Penn State will host those opponents on the following dates:

Penn State vs. Kent State

Sept. 21, 2024

Penn State vs. Marshall

Sept. 5, 2026, 2026

Penn State vs. San Jose State

Sept. 19, 2026

Penn State football’s schedule is now finalized through the 2024 season. You can find the schedules below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

2021 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin *

Sept. 11 Ball State

Sept. 18 Auburn

Sept. 25 Villanova

Oct. 2 Indiana *

Oct. 9 at Iowa *

Oct. 23 Illinois *

Oct. 30 at Ohio State *

Nov. 6 at Maryland *

Nov. 13 Michigan *

Nov. 20 Rutgers *

Nov. 27 at Michigan State *

2022 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Purdue*

Sept. 10 Ohio

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Ohio State*

Oct. 8 at Michigan*

Oct. 15 Illinois*

Oct. 29 Michigan State*

Nov. 5 at Indiana*

Nov. 12 Maryland*

Nov. 19 Minnesota*

Nov. 26 at Rutgers*

2023 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 West Virginia

Sept. 9 Delaware

Sept. 16 at Illinois*

Sept. 23 at Northwestern*

Oct. 7 Indiana*

Oct. 14 at Michigan State*

Oct. 21 at Ohio State*

Oct. 28 Iowa*

Nov. 4 Michigan*

Nov. 11 UMass

Nov. 18 Rutgers*

Nov. 25 at Maryland*

2024 Penn State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 at West Virginia

Sept. 7 Bowling Green

Sept. 14 at Rutgers*

Sept. 21 Kent State

Oct. 5 Maryland*

Oct. 12 Illinois*

Oct. 19 at Wisconsin*

Oct. 26 Nebraska*

Nov. 9 Ohio State*

Nov. 16 at Michigan*

Nov. 23 at Indiana*

Nov. 30 Michigan State*

2025 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 6 Virginia Tech

Sept. 13 Villanova

Sept. 20 Rutgers*

Sept. 27 at Illinois*

Oct. 4 Purdue*

Oct. 18 at Maryland*

Oct. 25 at Minnesota*

Nov. 1 Indiana*

Nov. 15 at Ohio State*

Nov. 22 Michigan*

Nov. 29 at Michigan State*

Note: One non-conference game to be scheduled

2026 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 5 Marshall

Sept. 12 at Temple

Sept. 19 San Jose State