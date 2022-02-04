Penn State football to begin selling player jerseys with Fanatics partnership

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football has entered a partnership with Fanatics to begin selling player jerseys later this year. The announcement was made on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Excited to be one of the exclusive programs brining this partnership to our student athletes & fans,” the Nittany Lions posted on Twitter.

Fanatics announced an agreement with OneTeam Partners to produce jerseys of current college athletes on Thursday. Previously, licensed companies could only sell jerseys with the number one or the current year on them.

With the new NIL deals, players will be able to profit off of their jerseys being sold, which could be another recruiting tool for James Franklin.