Penn State Harrisburg cancels winter and spring seasons

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – In the wake of the ongoing COV-19 outbreak, Penn State University and the Office of the Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses (OVPCC), the NCAA and the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) Presidents’ Council have released statements regarding the decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring athletic competition this season.  

Below is the statement from OVPCC released on March 12:

“After careful review, and in an effort to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus, OVPCC has determined it is in the best interests of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans to indefinitely suspend all athletic-related activities.  Effectively immediately, all Commonwealth Campus intercollegiate athletics activities shall cease.  During this suspension of athletic activities, no athletic contests, practices or training will take place, including at non-University affiliated facilities.  Student-athletes are expected to continue with academic progress as University and national organization eligibility standards for current and future semesters will apply.” 

