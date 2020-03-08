Penn State-Harrisburg, York College men bow out of national tournament

Two Midstate Division-III men’s hoops programs bowed out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, both falling in the second round.

Penn State-Harrisburg’s men, suffered a season-ending 19-point loss to one-loss Yeshiva. The final was 102-83. The Lions were led by Milton Hershey graduate Donyae Baylor-Carroll, who scored 26 points, one night after scoring a program-record 45 points in a double overtime upset win over Johns Hopkins.

Penn State finishes the season with a 21-8 record and the school set a number of records this winter — most wins in a season, first conference championship victory, first NCAA Tournament berth, and first NCAA Tournament win.

The York College Spartans lost 90-77 to fifth-ranked Mount Union. The Spartans came into the game riding a 13-game winning streak, but the Purple Raiders extended their winning streak to 19 with the win.

This is the third straight time York College has dropped a second round contest in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans finish the season with a 23-6 record and a top-25 ranking.