Penn State hockey clinches share of regular season Big Ten title

Penn State hockey has clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Ten tournament and at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title.

“We get by with a little help from our friends!”



Following tonight’s results we have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming #B1GHockey tournament and secured at least a share of the regular-season championship!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/AUXRDjq00j — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 29, 2020

The Nittany Lions are 20-10-4 overall and 12-8-4 in Big Ten play.

Ohio State’s loss to Wisconsin and Minnesota’s tie and shootout loss to Michigan secured the Big Ten championship for the Nittany Lions Friday night. Penn State is idle this weekend and will next play in the Big Ten Tournament.

No. 1 seed Penn State will next play in the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State will have a bye first round and advance to the single elimination semifinals which is on Saturday, March 14.