Penn State hockey opened the season Thursday night at Minnesota.

Sophomore Kevin Wall would net the team’s only goal in the second period. The team’s were scoreless until the second period.

Minnesota added two goals in the second and third periods to take down Penn State 4-1.

Both teams will go head-to-head tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. and you can watch it on The Big Ten Network.