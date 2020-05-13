Penn State hockey names 2020-21 team captains

Penn State forward Alex Limoges plays against Alaska Fairbanks during an NCAA hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State hockey announced its team captains for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

According to a Penn State media release, senior Alex Limoges will serve as team captain for the upcoming season. Juniors Aarne Talvitie and Paul DeNaples will serve as alternates.

Limoges earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this week. In 30 games this past season, he scored 11 goals and had 21 assists for sixth-most points in the Big Ten.

“I’m thrilled and honored about the opportunity of becoming captain, it’s humbling to have been chosen by my teammates and coaches,” Limoges said. “I’m eager and motivated to get back on the ice and finish, next year, what we started this year.”