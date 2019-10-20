Penn State holds on, tops Michigan in White Out Game

The annual White Out Game at Penn State comes with plenty of hype and expectations. Thanks to a key defensive stop late in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions didn’t disappoint, beating the Michigan Wolverines 28-21 at Beaver Stadium.

A near-record 110,669 fans were in attendance, the fourth largest crowd in the venue’s history.

Penn State jumped out to a quick 21-0 first half lead, thanks to three total touchdowns from Sean Clifford.

The offense staled out after the early lead, allowing Michigan to crawl back into the game in the second half. The Wolverines came within three yards of tying the game with just minutes to go, but the Penn State defense held to give the team a 28-21 win.

Penn State improves to 7-0 on the season and travels to Michigan State next weekend.