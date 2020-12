Penn State head coach James Franklin leads his team on to the field to face Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Knock on wood folks.

Penn State athletics released its latest COVID-19 test results Wednesday.

Penn State athletics releases latest COVID count:



Dec. 5-11

1,263 tests

1 positive



PSU and Rutgers are only teams with a chance to play all 9 regular-season games without cancellation or postponement — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) December 16, 2020

Penn State conducted 1,263 tests last week and only had one positive for COVID-19.

Penn State and Rutgers are the only two teams left in the Big Ten with a chance to play their full schedule without a cancellation or postponement.

Penn State is set to play Illinois Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.