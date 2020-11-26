Penn State Lady Lions open pandemic basketball season with win

Basketball returned to Happy Valley and plenty of things were different.

You saw masks, distanced benches and an empty arena as general ticket sales were not allowed for the game.

Penn State dominated on the court with a 84-45 win over Coppin State. Freshman Tova Sabel led all scorers with 14 points.

Villanova transfer Kelly Jekot and returner Anna Camden both finished with double-doubles. Jekot scored her 1,000th career point in the game as well.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full experience.