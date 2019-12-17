Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons named AP All-American

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is the Nittany Lions latest first-team Associated Press All-American.

The Associated Press announced its latest All-America teams Monday. Parsons is one of three linebackers on the first team. He is the 101st first-team All-American in Penn State history.

The award is the latest in a long list of postseason honors for the star sophomore.

According to a release from Penn State athletics, Parsons already earned Big Ten linebacker of the year as well as all-American honors from “Sports Illustrated (first team), Bleacher Report (first team), Pro Football Focus (first team), ESPN, USA Today, Walter Camp (second team) and The Athletic (second team).