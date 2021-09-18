Penn State looking for explosive offense to show up to White Out game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a scoreless first half of football to open the season against Wisconsin, the Penn State offense has found its stride under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

The Nittany Lions will need to see more of the offense that has produced 60 points over the last six quarters of football on Saturday night against No. 22 Auburn.

Penn State will have a raucous White Out crowd behind it as they try to break down a Tigers defense that comes into Beaver Stadium giving up 10 total points in its first two contests.