Penn State men at crossroads heading into regular season finale

It has been a while since Penn State’s men have played meaningful games in March.

Pat Chambers’ crew is yet to flip the postseason switch, entering Satuday’s regular season finale against Northwestern losers of four out of its last five games.

Saturday’s road contest will be a very telling game, in terms of where Penn State is mentally. Chambers has mentioned the importance of, what he calls, “mental conditioning,” all season. The regular season finale presents a chance to grab a comfortable win going into postseason play, while a loss to the Big10 cellar dwellers will continue to cast doubts on a team trending downwards entering the final stretch of the season.