Penn State Men’s Basketball needs to win

Despite Penn State's hot-shooting first half, Michigan State pulled off the comeback to spoil senior day.

No. 20 Penn State fell 79-71 to No. 16 Michigan State Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions made 10 three pointers in the first half. In the second half, Michigan State pulled off a 24-3 run to take the lead back from Penn State. Michigan State was down by 19 at one point.