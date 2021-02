STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State saw its Saturday match with Michigan State slip away late.

The Nittany Lions took a 1-0 loss to the Spartans at Holuba Hall. Neither team scored until the 86th minute when Michigan State’s Jack Beck scored the game-winning goal.

The team honored coach Jeff Cook pregame for his 200th win.

Penn State moves to 2-1 and will next trip to Michigan this Wednesday.

