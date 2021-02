STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Friday’s matchup between two of the top teams in the conference lived up to the hype.

Penn State volleyball defeated George Mason 3-1 handing the Patriots their first loss in EIVA play. Penn State moved to 6-1 in conference play (9-2 overall).

Cal Fisher led Penn State with 17 kills. Brett Wildman added 16 kills.

The two teams will play Saturday again at 7 p.m.

