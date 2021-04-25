Penn State men’s volleyball learns national tournament pairing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s volleyball already took care of business in the conference tournament.

Now the team will have a chance to chase a national title. Penn State is one of seven teams in the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Nittany Lions will compete in a play-in game against Belmont Abbey in the first round on Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will take on Lewis University in the next round.

The bracket features Hawaii and BYU as the top two seeds.

Penn State is fresh off of its EIVA tournament championship won in its home gym Saturday night.