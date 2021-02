STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State men’s volleyball started a series against Saint Francis Thursday with a win.

Penn State swept SFU in three straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-19) at Rec Hall. Nittany Lion Cal Fisher led all scorers with 15 kills. Brett Wildman also added nine kills.

Saint Francis hitter Michael Fisher led the Red Flash with 11 kills.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

