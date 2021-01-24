Penn State-Ohio State reschedules previously postponed game for Wednesday, Jan. 27

Penn State’ coach Jim Ferry talks with his team during a timeout late in the second half of play against Northwestern in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State men’s basketball team will play at No. 15/18 Ohio State on Wednesday, Jan. 27, replacing the Penn State-Michigan game that was postponed due to Michigan’s department-wide pause.

This comes after the previous Ohio State-Penn State match-up that slated them to play one another on January 6 was postponed, due to Penn State pausing basketball activities with COVID issues.

A change in this week’s schedule sends your Nittany Lions to Columbus for a 7 pm Wed., Jan 27 matchup with the No. 15/18 Buckeyes on the Big Ten Network. 🔵🦁⚪

📰: https://t.co/avDoOE2AjP

updated 📅: https://t.co/IBqTS7hIKg pic.twitter.com/vppJB9ZV5v — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 24, 2021

During the pause, Penn State postponed four conference games against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions won their second-straight Big Ten Conference game Saturday night after defeating Northwestern 81-78. Junior guard Izaiah Brockington led the team with a game high 21 points, while senior forward John Harrar chipped in with 10 rebounds.

The rescheduled game will take place at 7 pm on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State enters the game with a 12-4 overall record, 6-4 in conference play while Penn State enters the game with a 5-6 overall record, and 2-5 in the conference.