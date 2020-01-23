Penn State picks up impressive road win at Michigan

The NCAA Tournament resume continues to grow for Penn State hoops.

The team is now 4-4 in Big Ten play and 14-5 overall after taking down Michigan 72-63 in Ann Arbor.

You can find leading scorers and impact players from Wednesday night’s game below in an excerpt from a Penn State media release:

“Senior forward Lamar Stevens finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, including six in the second half. Sophomore guard Myreon Jones and Stevens helped the Nittany Lions get off to a hot start as Myreon Jones had 12 of his 16 in the first half and Stevens scored 15 in the first 20 minutes.”

Penn State defeated Ohio State and Michigan back to back on the hardwood. The Nittany Lions will have the coming Saturday off.