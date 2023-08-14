(WHTM) – More than three dozen former Penn State football players enter NFL training camp with a chance to make the week one roster.

Historically, there have been more than 350 Penn State players to appear in an NFL game, according to Penn State football.

As of August 4, here are the Penn State Nittany Lions on an NFL roster for the 2023 season.

Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB

Michael Menet, OL

Jesse Luketa, LB

Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh, OLB

Jordan Stout, P

Buffalo Bills

Ryan Bates, G/C

Da’Quan Jones, DT

Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders, RB

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

Brandon Smith, LB

Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker, DB

Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Bowers, TE

Nick Scott, DB

Dallas Cowboys

Connor McGovern, G

Micah Parsons, LB

Denver Broncos

PJ Mustipher, DL

Detroit Lions

Jason Cabinda, FB/LB

Green Bay Packers

Sean Clifford, QB

Rasheed Walker, T

Houston Texans

Juice Scruggs, OL

Indianapolis Colts

Will Fries, G/T

Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange, TE

Parker Washington, WR

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Johnson, DL

New England Patriots

Trace McSorley, QB

Mike Gesicki, TE

New Orleans Saints

Blake Gillikin, P

Jesse James, TE

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB

Cam Brown, ILB

Amani Oruwariye, CB

New York Jets

Adrian Amos, S

Pittsburgh Steelers

Marcus Allen, LB

Pat Freiermuth, TE

Allen Robinson, WR

Joey Porter Jr., CB

Dan Chisena, WR

San Francisco 49ers

Ji’Ayir Brown, S

Kevin Givens, DL

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Stoll, LS

Jonathan Sutherland, S

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, WR

Donovan Smith, T

Washington Commanders

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

Jahan Dotson, WR

Shaka Toney, DE (Suspended)

Troy Apke, DB

Mitchell Tinsley, WR

New York Jets’ Adrian Amos speaks to reporters at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders arrives at the NFL football team’s training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches the ball one-handed during a NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is a 2023 photo of Amani Oruwariye of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

This is a 2023 photo of Adrian Amos of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Wednesday, July 19, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

This is a 2023 photo of Connor McGovern of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Wednesday, July 19, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley catches the ball during a NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gets set to run a play during the NFL football team’s training camp Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reaches for a pass during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Green Bay Packers’ Rasheed Walker rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers’ Sean Clifford rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

New England Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley passes the ball during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Green Bay Packers’ Sean Clifford and Danny Etling throw during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice session Friday, May 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II stretches during the first day of the NFL football team’s minicamp, in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs sprints during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FILE- Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders runs after a catch during NFL football practices in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. Sanders joined the Panthers as a free agent this offseason, signing a four-year, $25 million contract helping Carolina offset the loss of Christian McCaffrey, who was traded away early last season as the team was in the midst of a roster makeover. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Washington Commanders wide receivers Dyami Brown, left, and Jahan Dotson (1) work during NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) plays during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Green Bay Packers’ Sean Clifford throws during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice session Friday, May 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) practices during the NFL football team’s OTA offseason workouts in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) takes part in drills during a mandatory NFL football minicamp at the Broncos’ headquarters Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout works out during mandatory NFL football mini camp Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Seattle Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll (41) walks off the field after minicamp Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the NFL football team’s facilities in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

New England Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley winds up to pass during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley catches a pass during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Va., Tuesday, June 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

New England Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley (19) steps on the field before an NFL football practice at the team’s practice facility, Thursday, July 27 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki (88) performs field drills during an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (47) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 28-12. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki runs on the field during an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New York Giants’ Cam Brown (47) participates in a drill at the NFL football team’s training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) walks between tight end Jesse James (81) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during drills at the team’s NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jonathan Sutherland walks on the field during the NFL football team’s training camp, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) looks on during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

In alphabetical order, here are the six Nittany Lions who were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Undrafted Nittany Lions in 2023 who have signed with a team

Notable free agents: DaeSean Hamilton, KJ Hamler, Carl Nassib, Robert Windsor, Jordan Lucas, Grant Haley, John Reid, Robbie Gould, Sam Ficken, John Lovett, Derrick Tangelo, Eric Wilson, Nick Tarburton