(WHTM) – More than three dozen former Penn State football players enter NFL training camp with a chance to make the week one roster.
Historically, there have been more than 350 Penn State players to appear in an NFL game, according to Penn State football.
As of August 4, here are the Penn State Nittany Lions on an NFL roster for the 2023 season.
Atlanta Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
Michael Menet, OL
Jesse Luketa, LB
Baltimore Ravens
Odafe Oweh, OLB
Jordan Stout, P
Buffalo Bills
Ryan Bates, G/C
Da’Quan Jones, DT
Carolina Panthers
Miles Sanders, RB
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
Brandon Smith, LB
Chicago Bears
Jaquan Brisker, DB
Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Bowers, TE
Nick Scott, DB
Dallas Cowboys
Connor McGovern, G
Micah Parsons, LB
Denver Broncos
PJ Mustipher, DL
Detroit Lions
Jason Cabinda, FB/LB
Green Bay Packers
Rasheed Walker, T
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Will Fries, G/T
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Johnson, DL
New England Patriots
Trace McSorley, QB
Mike Gesicki, TE
New Orleans Saints
Blake Gillikin, P
Jesse James, TE
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley, RB
Cam Brown, ILB
Amani Oruwariye, CB
New York Jets
Adrian Amos, S
Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen, LB
Pat Freiermuth, TE
Allen Robinson, WR
Dan Chisena, WR
San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Givens, DL
Seattle Seahawks
Chris Stoll, LS
Jonathan Sutherland, S
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin, WR
Donovan Smith, T
Washington Commanders
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB
Jahan Dotson, WR
Shaka Toney, DE (Suspended)
Troy Apke, DB
Mitchell Tinsley, WR
In alphabetical order, here are the six Nittany Lions who were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- Ji’Ayir Brown, safety – drafted 87th overall by the San Francisco 49ers
- Sean Clifford, quarterback – drafted 149th overall by the Green Bay Packers
- Joey Porter Jr., cornerback – drafted 32nd overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Juice Scruggs, offensive lineman – drafted 62nd overall by Houston Texans
- Brenton Strange, tight end – drafted 61st overall by Jacksonville Jaguars
- Parker Washington, wide receiver – drafted 185th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars
Undrafted Nittany Lions in 2023 who have signed with a team
- P.J. Mustipher, defensive lineman – signed with Denver Broncos
- Chris Stoll, long snapper – signed with Seattle Seahawks
- Jonathan Sutherland, safety – signed with Seattle Seahawks
- Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver – signed with Washington Commanders
Notable free agents: DaeSean Hamilton, KJ Hamler, Carl Nassib, Robert Windsor, Jordan Lucas, Grant Haley, John Reid, Robbie Gould, Sam Ficken, John Lovett, Derrick Tangelo, Eric Wilson, Nick Tarburton