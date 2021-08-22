Penn State product Pat Freiermuth shines in Steelers home debut

It may not have been his first home game in Pennsylvania, but Pat Freiermuth kicked his feet up like he’s been playing at Heinz Field for years.

Two touchdown catches in the first quarter alone for the former Penn State tight end in the Steelers 26-20 win over the Lions.

“It felt awesome. Going into the game, I knew we had a couple of game plan plays for me in the red zone. That’s where I thrive and that’s where I make plays,” says Freiermuth.

Freiermuth’s first score came on the Steelers second possession of the game on a beautiful leaping 11-yard grab.

The next time Pittsburgh got the ball was the next time Freiermuth found himself crossing paydirt.

The second touchdown strike on a backshoulder toss from Ben Roethlisberger, who went 8-for-10 with 137 yards and the two scores to the rookie tight end.

“Obviously playing with Ben in a game like this…you kind of get the chemistry going and kind of what to expect with the Lions playing their 1s too. It was a great experience and keep building forward toward the regular season,” says Freirmuth.

One more preseason outing for Freiermuth and the Steelers before that regular season opener in Buffalo on September 12th.

Pittsburgh will face the Panthers in Carolina next Friday before the games start to count for real.