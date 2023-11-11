UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar didn’t come out like the five star quarterback fans knew against Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Only 74 passing yards, four third down conversions, and 15 points stood out in the minds of Penn State fans in State College.

“I missed plenty of throws today,” said Allar after the game. “I think about the third and five at the end of the game I threw it behind Kaden (Saunders). He won on his route, I just gotta put it in front of him and let him run after the catch.”

Head coach James Franklin said coaches needed to do a better job of putting Allar in better situations and allowing him to make easy completions to get into a rhythm.

“We gotta do a better job of calling a game to allow a quarterback to get into rhythm,” said Franklin after the game. “That is critical. We gotta find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm. That’s what everybody does. We gotta do a good job with that.”

Allar defended the playcalling in his postgame press conference visibly emotional after the 24-15 loss.

“I think there were a couple times we were in the right playcall, us as players we just didn’t execute.”

With two games left in the regular season against unranked opponents, the 8-2 Nittany Lions have slim odds of making the College Football Playoffs.

“A lot can happen in college football, we just have to stick together, keep sticking together, and just learn from it tomorrow,” said Allar. “Be very critical of ourselves, learn from it, and just move on. At this point we just gotta bounce back this week in practice and just play our hearts out.”

“There’s still a ton to play for, even if people don’t think there is”