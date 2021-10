HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State has worked its way to the fourth spot in the national rankings with a 5-0 record, but this Saturday’s game at Iowa will be just the second road game of the season.

Like Beaver Stadium, the Hawkeyes’ home venue, Kinnick Stadium, is revered as one of the most raucous and exciting venues in college football.

The Nittany Lions say they’re comfortable with this weekend’s assignment, after winning at Wisconsin in the season-opener.