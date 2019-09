Set your DVRs now.

Penn State is one of four teams HBO will feature on its all-access show “24/7 College Football.” A camera crew will document Penn State’s week of preparation and game against Purdue.

You can watch the episode featuring Penn State on Oct 9 at 10 p.m. on HBO. The series will also feature Florida, Arizona State and Washington State.

Penn State will play Purdue on Saturday Oct. 5 at Noon televised on ABC, ESPN or ESPN 2. It will be Penn State’s homecoming game.