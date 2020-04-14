Penn State to host virtual tailgate for Blue White weekend

You might not be able to attend Penn State’s Blue White game this year, but the University hopes to make the best of it this weekend.

According to a media release Tuesday, fans are encouraged to start their own virtual tailgates at 11 a.m. E.T. Saturday, April 18. This was the original date for Penn State’s spring game, but with the outbreak of COVID-19, the Blue White game was canceled. You can have a virtual tailgate on Zoom – the video conferencing app

Fans can register their tailgates as well for a chance to have the Nittany Lion, former student-athletes or Penn State football coaches join your call. For more information on how to register, you can view the University’s full release here.

Penn State put together a full itinerary of events including a virtual team run out of the tunnel, a replay of the 2016 Penn State vs. Ohio State game on Facebook live (replacing the spring game) and a radio show to follow the game.