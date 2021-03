CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer will have a happy trip home.

The Nittany Lions defeated Illinois Sunday afternoon 2-0. The win marked a road trip featuring two wins after the team took down Northwestern 4-1 Thursday.

Sam Coffey scored the first goal of the match in the fourth minute. Frankie Tagliaferri would score early in the second half to double the lead.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.

PSU will next host Indiana on Thursday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m.