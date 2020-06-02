Penn State wrestler Cassar signs MMA management deal

It looks like another former Penn State wrestler will try his hand at professional fighting.

Former PSU wrestler and NCAA champion Anthony Cassar announced he intends to pursue a mixed martial arts career after trying to make the Olympic team. Cassar made the announcement on Instagram by signing with First Round Management through his new manager Malki Kawa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA04i4NnniI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Cassar is the reigning 285-pound national champion after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Tournament. He won his individual title in 2019 after defeating Oklahoma State’s Derek White in the finals.

Cassar suffered a shoulder injury which cut his 2019-20 season short. He then planned on pursuing an Olympic team spot. The Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassar is following in the footsteps of Ed Ruth who won three NCAA wrestling titles while at Penn State. Ruth currently fights in the Bellator MMA promotion and is currently 8-2 in professional fights.