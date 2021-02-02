Penn State wrestling blows past Wisconsin in rescheduled match

MADISON, Wisc. (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling took a detour on its way back to Happy Valley. On the way, the team slayed some Badgers.

No. 3 Penn State wrestling rolled Wisconsin34-6. The Nittany Lions every contested match and forfeited at 125 lbs. because the team did not have a wrestler cleared to compete.

Penn State moved to 3-0 in Big Ten duals – all within the last five days on the road. The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana and Purdue in a tri-meet over the weekend.

You can find the full results below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

#3 Penn State 34, Wisconsin 6

February 2, 2021 – Madison, Wis.

125: Eric Barnett WIS win by forfeit 0-6

133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. Kyle Burwick WIS 3-6

141: #2 Nick Lee PSU tech fall Trey Escobar WIS, 16-1 (TF; 3:00) 8-6

149: Luke Gardner PSU dec. Drew Scharenbrock WIS, 7-5 (sv) 11-6

157: #9 Brady Berge PSU maj. dec. Garrett Model WIS, 12-4 15-6

165: #6 Joe Lee PSU maj. dec. Patrick Spray WIS, 12-3 19-6

174: #8 Carter Starocci PSU dec. Jared Krattiger WIS, 5-3 22-6

184: #3 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. #10 Chris Weiler WIS, 13-3 26-6

197: #13 Michael Beard PSU tech fall Andrew Salemme WIS, 18-2 (TF; 4:43) 31-6

285: #8 Seth Nevills PSU dec. Peter Christensen WIS, 4-3 34-6

Records: Penn State (3-0, 3-0 B1G; Wisconsin (1-4, 1-4 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: home vs. Iowa, Friday, Feb. 12, 9 p.m. Eastern (B1G Network)

Extra Matches:

141: Beau Bartlett PSU dec. Dominic Dentino WIS, 13-6

149: Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Dan Stilling WIS, 8-3

149: Bo Pipher PSU dec. Aiden Medora WIS, 7-0

174: Creighton Edsell PSU maj. dec. Seth Vosters WIS, 12-2