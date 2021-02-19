Penn State wrestling handles No. 11 Ohio State on the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling stayed undefeated with a road win over No. 11 Ohio State Friday night.

The No. 3 tournament ranked Nittany Lions rolled to an 28-12 win taking home seven of the 10 bouts.

The team racked up bonus points in four of the seven wins. Roman Bravo-Young defeated Jordan Decatur by technical fall early in the third period. Nick Lee and Aaron Brooks both won by major decision.

Returning Big Ten wrestler of the week Carter Starocci defeated No. 2 Kaleb Romero with a riding time point in tie breakers in overtime.

At 197, Michael Beard highlighted the dual with a pin over Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman in the first period.

You can find full results from the dual below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

#3 Penn State 28, #11 Ohio State 12

February 19, 2021 – Columbus, Ohio

125: #10 Malik Heinselman OSU dec. Robert Howard PSU, 5-2 0-3

133: #3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU tech fall Jordan Decatur OSU, 26-8 (TF; 5:37) 5-3

141: #2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Dylan D’Emilio OSU, 15-3 9-3

149: #2 Sammy Sasso OSU dec. Beau Bartlett PSU, 5-3 9-6

157: #8 Brady Berge PSU dec. Elijah Cleary OSU, 3-1 12-6

165: #10 Ethan Smith OSU pinned #14 Joe Lee PSU, WBF (2:34) 12-12

174: #5 Carter Starocci PSU dec. #2 Kaleb Romero OSU, 2-1 (tb) 15-12

184: #2 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. #20 Rocky Jordan OSU, 13-4 19-12

197: #16 Michael Beard PSU pinned Gavin Hoffman OSU, WBF (1:20) 25-12

285: #8 Seth Nevills PSU dec. #16 Tate Orndorff OSU, 3-2 28-12

Records: Penn State (5-0, 5-0 B1G); Ohio State (5-4, 5-4 B1G)

Penn State moves to 5-0 on the season and will next host Maryland Monday in its first home dual of the season.