Penn State wrestling sending six freshmen to the postseason

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling will send one of its youngest lineups ever to the postseason.

The Nittany Lions will send a starting lineup with six freshman to the Big Ten tournament. Penn State will host the conference championships at the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday and Sunday (March 6-7).

You can find the lineup below courtesy of Penn State Athletics:

WT NAME EL HT/HS REC

125 Robert Howard Fr. Cranford, N.J./Bergen Catholic 2-1

(2-1 vs. B1G this year; 2-1 vs. B1G career; 0-0 in B1G tourney)

133 #3 Roman Bravo-Young Jr. Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside 6-0

(6-0 vs. B1G this year; 25-7 vs. B1G career; 6-3 in B1G tourney)

141 #2 Nick Lee Sr. Evansville, Ind./Home schooled 6-0

(6-0 vs. B1G this year; 45-7 vs. B1G career; 8-2 in B1G tourney)

149 #10 Beau Bartlett Fr. Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 7-1

(7-1 vs. B1G this year; 7-1 vs. B1G career; 0-0 in B1G tourney)

157 #8 Brady Berge Jr. Mantorville, Minn./Kasson-Mantorville 5-0

(5-0 vs. B1G this year; 11-4 vs. B1G career; 2-1 in B1G tourney)

165 #15 Joe Lee R-Fr. Evansville, Ind./Mater Dei 4-2

(4-2 vs. B1G this year; 4-2 vs. B1G career; 0-0 in B1G tourney)

174 #4 Carter Starocci Fr. Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep 6-1

(6-1 vs. B1G this year; 6-1 vs. B1G career; 0-0 in B1G tourney)

184 #1 Aaron Brooks So. Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown 6-0

(6-0 vs. B1G this year; 15-1 vs. B1G career; 3-0 in B1G tourney)

197 #15 Michael Beard R-Fr. Pottstown, Pa./Malvern Prep 3-1

(3-1 vs. B1G this year; 3-1 vs. B1G career; 0-0 in B1G tourney)

285 # 6 Greg Kerkvliet Fr. Grove Heights, Minn./Simley 2-0

(2-0 vs. B1G this year; 2-0 vs. B1G career; 0-0 in B1G tourney)

The combination of Howard, Bartlett, Joe Lee, Starocci, Beard and Kerkvliet helps give Penn State fans hope for the future of the program that has already won eight of the last nine national championships.

Thanks to the NCAA’s ruling granting an eligibility waiver to all of the athletes because of COVID-19, even the lone senior Nick Lee could return next year for another chance at a national title.

Iowa ranks No. 1 nationally in the NCAA wrestling tournament rankings. The Hawkeyes are the returning Big Ten champions before COVID-19 canceled the national tournament in 2020. Intermat ranks Penn State as the No. 2 tournament team in the country.